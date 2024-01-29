 Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta's Stock Sees Positive Gains | Mint
Mon Jan 29 2024 11:40:01
Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta's Stock Sees Positive Gains
LIVE UPDATES

Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta's Stock Sees Positive Gains

9 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2024, 11:45 AM IST
Livemint

Vedanta stock price went up today, 29 Jan 2024, by 0.91 %. The stock closed at 263.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 265.95 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vedanta Stock Price TodayPremium
Vedanta Stock Price Today

Vedanta Share Price Today : On the last day, Vedanta opened at 263.3 and closed at 262.5. The stock's high for the day was 266.85 and the low was 260.6. The market capitalization of Vedanta is currently 97,904.77 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 338.25 and the 52-week low is 207.85. The BSE volume for Vedanta on the last day was 860,233 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2024, 11:45:15 AM IST

Vedanta share price NSE Live :Vedanta trading at ₹265.95, up 0.91% from yesterday's ₹263.55

The current data of Vedanta stock shows that the price is 265.95, with a percent change of 0.91 and a net change of 2.4. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value. However, without further information or context, it is difficult to determine the significance of these changes. It is important to consider other factors such as the overall market trends and company performance before making any investment decisions.

29 Jan 2024, 11:37:22 AM IST

Vedanta January futures opened at 266.0 as against previous close of 265.4

Vedanta, a leading Indian mining and metals company, has a spot price of 265.7. The bid price is 267.0, while the offer price is 267.25. The offer quantity stands at 2300, and the bid quantity is 27600. The open interest for Vedanta is at a significant 94,070,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

29 Jan 2024, 11:35:30 AM IST

Vedanta share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Hindustan Zinc313.60.20.06360.2290.55132652.8
Hindalco Industries566.4-1.3-0.23620.6381.0126356.96
Vedanta266.352.81.06338.25207.8598975.52
NMDC219.452.41.11227.35103.7564312.15
Hindustan Copper282.10.40.14289.4594.027279.75
29 Jan 2024, 11:29:06 AM IST

Vedanta share price live: Today's Price range

Vedanta stock's low price for the day was 260.5, while the high price reached 267.9.

29 Jan 2024, 11:15:32 AM IST

Vedanta share price NSE Live :Vedanta trading at ₹266.3, up 1.04% from yesterday's ₹263.55

The current data for Vedanta stock shows that the price is 266.3, with a percent change of 1.04 and a net change of 2.75. This means that the stock has increased by 1.04% and has gained 2.75 points. This information can be used by investors to track the performance of Vedanta stock and make informed investment decisions.

29 Jan 2024, 10:36:04 AM IST

Vedanta share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Hindustan Zinc313.35-0.05-0.02360.2290.55132547.05
Hindalco Industries562.85-4.85-0.85620.6381.0125564.99
Vedanta264.81.250.47338.25207.8598399.55
NMDC219.852.81.29227.35103.7564429.37
Hindustan Copper276.8-4.9-1.74289.4594.026767.22
29 Jan 2024, 10:30:07 AM IST

Vedanta share price live: Today's Price range

Vedanta stock's low price for the day was 260.5 while the high price reached 266.7.

29 Jan 2024, 10:26:40 AM IST

Vedanta share price update :Vedanta trading at ₹265.9, up 0.89% from yesterday's ₹263.55

The current data for Vedanta stock shows that the price is 265.9 with a percent change of 0.89 and a net change of 2.35. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.89% and the net change is an increase of 2.35. Overall, this indicates a positive trend in the stock price for Vedanta.

29 Jan 2024, 10:06:51 AM IST

Vedanta January futures opened at 266.0 as against previous close of 265.4

Vedanta's spot price is currently at 265.7, while the bid price stands at 266.95 and the offer price at 267.1. The offer quantity is 4600, while the bid quantity is 2300. The open interest for Vedanta is 93982600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

29 Jan 2024, 10:04:04 AM IST

Vedanta share price Today :Vedanta trading at ₹266, up 0.93% from yesterday's ₹263.55

The current data of Vedanta stock shows that the price is 266, with a percent change of 0.93 and a net change of 2.45. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.93% and has gained 2.45 points.

29 Jan 2024, 09:58:09 AM IST

29 Jan 2024, 09:41:07 AM IST

Vedanta share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.48%
3 Months10.93%
6 Months-4.89%
YTD1.95%
1 Year-19.2%
29 Jan 2024, 09:09:54 AM IST

Vedanta share price update :Vedanta trading at ₹263.55, up 0.4% from yesterday's ₹262.5

The current data shows that the stock price of Vedanta is 263.55. There has been a 0.4% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.05.

29 Jan 2024, 08:23:07 AM IST

Vedanta share price NSE Live :Vedanta closed at ₹262.5 on last trading day

On the last day, the trading volume of Vedanta on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 860,233 shares. The closing price of the stock was 262.5.

