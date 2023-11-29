Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta Stock Soars in Positive Trading Session

Vedanta's stock opened at ₹234.05 and closed at ₹232.75 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹234.95 and a low of ₹231.9. The market capitalization of Vedanta is ₹87,062.89 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹340.75, and the 52-week low is ₹207.85. On the BSE, a total of 518,607 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.