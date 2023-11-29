Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta Stock Soars in Positive Trading Session

Vedanta's stock opened at ₹234.05 and closed at ₹232.75 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹234.95 and a low of ₹231.9. The market capitalization of Vedanta is ₹87,062.89 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹340.75, and the 52-week low is ₹207.85. On the BSE, a total of 518,607 shares were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Vedanta stock shows that the stock price is ₹235.65. There has been a percent change of 0.53, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.25, suggesting that the stock price has increased by this amount. Overall, the data suggests that Vedanta stock has experienced a small increase in price.
Vedanta, currently trading at a spot price of 235.55, has a bid price of 235.85 and an offer price of 236.0. The offer quantity is 6000, while the bid quantity is 4000. The stock has an open interest of 39,742,000.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The Vedanta stock reached a low price of ₹234.85 and a high price of ₹236.65 for the day.
The current stock price of Vedanta is ₹234.4, with a percent change of 0.71 and a net change of 1.65. This suggests that the stock has seen a slight increase in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.15%
|3 Months
|-2.74%
|6 Months
|-17.93%
|YTD
|-23.99%
|1 Year
|-24.52%
The current data of Vedanta stock shows that the price is ₹234.4 with a percent change of 0.71 and a net change of 1.65. This means that the stock has increased by 0.71% and the price has gone up by ₹1.65.
On the last day, Vedanta had a trading volume of 518,607 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was ₹232.75.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!