Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta Stock Soars in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:20 AM IST
Livemint

Vedanta stock price went up today, 29 Nov 2023, by 0.53 %. The stock closed at 234.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 235.65 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vedanta

Vedanta's stock opened at 234.05 and closed at 232.75 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 234.95 and a low of 231.9. The market capitalization of Vedanta is 87,062.89 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 340.75, and the 52-week low is 207.85. On the BSE, a total of 518,607 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Nov 2023, 10:20 AM IST Vedanta share price NSE Live :Vedanta trading at ₹235.65, up 0.53% from yesterday's ₹234.4

The current data for Vedanta stock shows that the stock price is 235.65. There has been a percent change of 0.53, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.25, suggesting that the stock price has increased by this amount. Overall, the data suggests that Vedanta stock has experienced a small increase in price.

29 Nov 2023, 10:15 AM IST Vedanta November futures opened at 234.9 as against previous close of 234.9

Vedanta, currently trading at a spot price of 235.55, has a bid price of 235.85 and an offer price of 236.0. The offer quantity is 6000, while the bid quantity is 4000. The stock has an open interest of 39,742,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

29 Nov 2023, 10:14 AM IST Vedanta share price live: Today's Price range

The Vedanta stock reached a low price of 234.85 and a high price of 236.65 for the day.

29 Nov 2023, 09:55 AM IST Vedanta Live Updates

29 Nov 2023, 09:46 AM IST Vedanta share price update :Vedanta trading at ₹234.4, up 0.71% from yesterday's ₹232.75

The current stock price of Vedanta is 234.4, with a percent change of 0.71 and a net change of 1.65. This suggests that the stock has seen a slight increase in value.

29 Nov 2023, 09:37 AM IST Vedanta share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.15%
3 Months-2.74%
6 Months-17.93%
YTD-23.99%
1 Year-24.52%
29 Nov 2023, 09:13 AM IST Vedanta share price Today :Vedanta trading at ₹234.4, up 0.71% from yesterday's ₹232.75

The current data of Vedanta stock shows that the price is 234.4 with a percent change of 0.71 and a net change of 1.65. This means that the stock has increased by 0.71% and the price has gone up by 1.65.

29 Nov 2023, 08:13 AM IST Vedanta share price Live :Vedanta closed at ₹232.75 on last trading day

On the last day, Vedanta had a trading volume of 518,607 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 232.75.

