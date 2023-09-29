Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta Stock Plunges in Trading Today

On the last day, Vedanta's open price was ₹209.15 and the close price was ₹208.95. The highest price reached during the day was ₹213.05, while the lowest price was ₹207.85. The market capitalization of Vedanta is currently valued at ₹77,349.99 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹340.75, while the 52-week low is ₹208. The BSE volume for Vedanta was 972,550 shares.
The current stock price of Vedanta is ₹208.25 with a percent change of -0.34. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.34%. The net change is -0.7, indicating a decrease of 0.7 points in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.
