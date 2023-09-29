Hello User
Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta Stock Plunges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vedanta stock price went down today, 29 Sep 2023, by -0.34 %. The stock closed at 208.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 208.25 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vedanta

On the last day, Vedanta's open price was 209.15 and the close price was 208.95. The highest price reached during the day was 213.05, while the lowest price was 207.85. The market capitalization of Vedanta is currently valued at 77,349.99 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 340.75, while the 52-week low is 208. The BSE volume for Vedanta was 972,550 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Sep 2023, 09:05 AM IST Vedanta share price Today :Vedanta trading at ₹208.25, down -0.34% from yesterday's ₹208.95

The current stock price of Vedanta is 208.25 with a percent change of -0.34. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.34%. The net change is -0.7, indicating a decrease of 0.7 points in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

29 Sep 2023, 08:01 AM IST Vedanta share price Live :Vedanta closed at ₹208.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Vedanta on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 972,550 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was 208.95.

