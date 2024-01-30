Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta Stock Soars in Positive Trading Session

Vedanta Share Price Today : On the last day, Vedanta's open price was ₹263.6, close price was ₹263.55, high price was ₹269.1, and low price was ₹260.5. The market capitalization of Vedanta was ₹99,465.01 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹338.25 and the 52-week low was ₹207.85. The BSE volume for Vedanta was 428,139 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Vedanta's spot price is currently 268.1 with a bid price of 270.05 and an offer price of 270.25. The offer quantity is 2300 and the bid quantity is 11500. The stock's open interest is at 94325300.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Vedanta stock reached a low of ₹266.1 and a high of ₹269.5 on the current day.
The current stock price of Vedanta is ₹267.75. It has experienced a percent change of 1.59, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 4.2, suggesting that it has gained 4.2 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.51%
|3 Months
|10.26%
|6 Months
|-2.97%
|YTD
|3.58%
|1 Year
|-16.25%
The current stock price of Vedanta is ₹267.75, with a percent change of 1.59 and a net change of 4.2. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.59% and the value has increased by ₹4.2.
On the last day of Vedanta's trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the total volume of shares traded was 428,139. The closing price for the shares was ₹263.55.
