Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta Stock Soars in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:22 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vedanta stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2024, by 1.59 %. The stock closed at 263.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 267.75 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vedanta Stock Price Today

Vedanta Share Price Today : On the last day, Vedanta's open price was 263.6, close price was 263.55, high price was 269.1, and low price was 260.5. The market capitalization of Vedanta was 99,465.01 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 338.25 and the 52-week low was 207.85. The BSE volume for Vedanta was 428,139 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 10:22 AM IST Vedanta January futures opened at 269.4 as against previous close of 269.2

Vedanta's spot price is currently 268.1 with a bid price of 270.05 and an offer price of 270.25. The offer quantity is 2300 and the bid quantity is 11500. The stock's open interest is at 94325300.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

30 Jan 2024, 10:11 AM IST Vedanta share price live: Today's Price range

Vedanta stock reached a low of 266.1 and a high of 269.5 on the current day.

30 Jan 2024, 09:51 AM IST Vedanta Live Updates

30 Jan 2024, 09:51 AM IST Vedanta share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.51%
3 Months10.26%
6 Months-2.97%
YTD3.58%
1 Year-16.25%
30 Jan 2024, 09:21 AM IST Vedanta share price Today :Vedanta trading at ₹267.75, up 1.59% from yesterday's ₹263.55

The current stock price of Vedanta is 267.75, with a percent change of 1.59 and a net change of 4.2. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.59% and the value has increased by 4.2.

30 Jan 2024, 08:20 AM IST Vedanta share price Live :Vedanta closed at ₹263.55 on last trading day

On the last day of Vedanta's trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the total volume of shares traded was 428,139. The closing price for the shares was 263.55.

