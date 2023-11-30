Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta stock plunges as investors sell-off

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:18 AM IST
Livemint

Vedanta stock price went down today, 30 Nov 2023, by -0.39 %. The stock closed at 233.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 232.5 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vedanta

On the last day, Vedanta's stock opened at 235 and closed at 234.4. The highest price the stock reached during the day was 236.65, while the lowest was 231.6. The company's market capitalization is 86,691.46 crore. Over the past year, the stock has reached a high of 340.75 and a low of 207.85. On the BSE, a total of 491,795 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Nov 2023, 10:18 AM IST Vedanta November futures opened at 233.55 as against previous close of 233.6

Vedanta is currently trading at a spot price of 231.7. The bid price stands at 231.15 with a bid quantity of 4000, while the offer price is 231.35 with an offer quantity of 2000. The open interest for Vedanta is 15502000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

30 Nov 2023, 10:17 AM IST Vedanta share price live: Today's Price range

The Vedanta stock's low price for today is 230.65 and the high price is 234.85.

30 Nov 2023, 09:57 AM IST Vedanta Live Updates

30 Nov 2023, 09:40 AM IST Vedanta share price update :Vedanta trading at ₹232.5, down -0.39% from yesterday's ₹233.4

The current data of Vedanta stock shows that the stock price is 232.5 with a percent change of -0.39. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 0.39%. The net change is -0.9, suggesting a decrease in the stock price by 0.9 points. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decrease in its value.

30 Nov 2023, 09:34 AM IST Vedanta share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.85%
3 Months-3.97%
6 Months-16.12%
YTD-24.3%
1 Year-22.66%
30 Nov 2023, 09:00 AM IST Vedanta share price Today :Vedanta trading at ₹233.4, down -0.43% from yesterday's ₹234.4

The current data for Vedanta stock shows that it is trading at a price of 233.4. There has been a percent change of -0.43, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1, indicating a decrease of 1 in the stock price.

30 Nov 2023, 08:05 AM IST Vedanta share price Live :Vedanta closed at ₹234.4 on last trading day

On the last day, Vedanta had a BSE volume of 491,795 shares and closed at a price of 234.4.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.