Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta stock plunges as investors sell-off

On the last day, Vedanta's stock opened at ₹235 and closed at ₹234.4. The highest price the stock reached during the day was ₹236.65, while the lowest was ₹231.6. The company's market capitalization is ₹86,691.46 crore. Over the past year, the stock has reached a high of ₹340.75 and a low of ₹207.85. On the BSE, a total of 491,795 shares were traded.
Vedanta is currently trading at a spot price of 231.7. The bid price stands at 231.15 with a bid quantity of 4000, while the offer price is 231.35 with an offer quantity of 2000. The open interest for Vedanta is 15502000.
The Vedanta stock's low price for today is ₹230.65 and the high price is ₹234.85.
The current data of Vedanta stock shows that the stock price is ₹232.5 with a percent change of -0.39. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 0.39%. The net change is -0.9, suggesting a decrease in the stock price by 0.9 points. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decrease in its value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.85%
|3 Months
|-3.97%
|6 Months
|-16.12%
|YTD
|-24.3%
|1 Year
|-22.66%
The current data for Vedanta stock shows that it is trading at a price of ₹233.4. There has been a percent change of -0.43, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1, indicating a decrease of ₹1 in the stock price.
On the last day, Vedanta had a BSE volume of 491,795 shares and closed at a price of ₹234.4.
