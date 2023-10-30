Hello User
Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta's Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vedanta stock price went up today, 30 Oct 2023, by 1.7 %. The stock closed at 212.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 215.7 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vedanta

On the last day, Vedanta's stock opened at 213.25 and closed at 212.1. The stock reached a high of 217.25 and a low of 213.25 during the day. The company's market capitalization is 80,117.17 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 340.75, while the 52-week low is 207.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,964,155 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Oct 2023, 09:32 AM IST Vedanta share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.0%
3 Months-19.71%
6 Months-22.75%
YTD-30.03%
1 Year-25.16%
30 Oct 2023, 09:00 AM IST Vedanta share price Today :Vedanta trading at ₹215.7, up 1.7% from yesterday's ₹212.1

The current data for Vedanta stock shows that the price is 215.7. There has been a percent change of 1.7, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 3.6, suggesting that the stock has gained 3.6 points.

30 Oct 2023, 08:07 AM IST Vedanta share price Live :Vedanta closed at ₹212.1 on last trading day

On the last day of Vedanta's trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 4,964,155. The closing price of the shares on that day was 212.1.

