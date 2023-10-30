Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta's Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

On the last day, Vedanta's stock opened at ₹213.25 and closed at ₹212.1. The stock reached a high of ₹217.25 and a low of ₹213.25 during the day. The company's market capitalization is ₹80,117.17 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹340.75, while the 52-week low is ₹207.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,964,155 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.0%
|3 Months
|-19.71%
|6 Months
|-22.75%
|YTD
|-30.03%
|1 Year
|-25.16%
The current data for Vedanta stock shows that the price is ₹215.7. There has been a percent change of 1.7, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 3.6, suggesting that the stock has gained 3.6 points.
On the last day of Vedanta's trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 4,964,155. The closing price of the shares on that day was ₹212.1.
