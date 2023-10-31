Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta shares soar in positive trading session

On the last day, Vedanta's stock opened at ₹215.7 and closed at the same price. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹216.95, while the lowest price was ₹214.5. The company's market capitalization is ₹80,395.74 crore. The 52-week high for Vedanta's stock is ₹340.75, and the 52-week low is ₹207.85. The BSE volume for the day was 168,676 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.83%
|3 Months
|-18.62%
|6 Months
|-22.52%
|YTD
|-29.82%
|1 Year
|-24.01%
The current data for Vedanta stock shows that the price is ₹216.45, with a percent change of 0.35 and a net change of 0.75. This means that the stock has increased by 0.35% and the price has increased by ₹0.75.
On the last day of trading for Vedanta on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the total volume of shares traded was 168,676. The closing price for the stock was ₹215.7.
