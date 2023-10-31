Hello User
Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta shares soar in positive trading session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:38 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vedanta stock price went up today, 31 Oct 2023, by 0.35 %. The stock closed at 215.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 216.45 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vedanta

On the last day, Vedanta's stock opened at 215.7 and closed at the same price. The highest price recorded during the day was 216.95, while the lowest price was 214.5. The company's market capitalization is 80,395.74 crore. The 52-week high for Vedanta's stock is 340.75, and the 52-week low is 207.85. The BSE volume for the day was 168,676 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Oct 2023, 09:38 AM IST Vedanta share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.83%
3 Months-18.62%
6 Months-22.52%
YTD-29.82%
1 Year-24.01%
31 Oct 2023, 09:09 AM IST Vedanta share price Today :Vedanta trading at ₹216.45, up 0.35% from yesterday's ₹215.7

The current data for Vedanta stock shows that the price is 216.45, with a percent change of 0.35 and a net change of 0.75. This means that the stock has increased by 0.35% and the price has increased by 0.75.

31 Oct 2023, 08:13 AM IST Vedanta share price Live :Vedanta closed at ₹215.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Vedanta on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the total volume of shares traded was 168,676. The closing price for the stock was 215.7.

