Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 01 Jan 2025

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vedanta opened at ₹438.6 and closed at ₹440.4, reflecting a slight increase. The stock reached a high of ₹446.6 and a low of ₹438.2 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹173,514.4 crore, Vedanta's performance remains notable, especially considering its 52-week high of ₹527 and low of ₹249.75. The BSE volume recorded was 493,400 shares.
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Vedanta on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|447.48
|Support 1
|439.03
|Resistance 2
|451.22
|Support 2
|434.32
|Resistance 3
|455.93
|Support 3
|430.58
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹520.0, 17.04% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹430.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹663.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|3
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 39.21% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 493 k.
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹446.6 & ₹438.2 yesterday to end at ₹444.3. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.