Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 01 Jul 2024

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : Vedanta's stock price on the last day was ₹444.95 for the opening and ₹442.75 for the closing. The high for the day was ₹458.75, while the low was ₹444. With a market capitalization of ₹168530.87 crore, the 52-week high and low were ₹506.85 and ₹207.85 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,229,105 shares traded.
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Vedanta on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|460.05
|Support 1
|445.25
|Resistance 2
|466.75
|Support 2
|437.15
|Resistance 3
|474.85
|Support 3
|430.45
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹473.0, 4.19% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹320.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹644.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|4
|3
|4
|Buy
|4
|3
|3
|2
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|2
|2
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 46.56% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 1229 k.
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹458.75 & ₹444 yesterday to end at ₹442.75. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.