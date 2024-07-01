Hello User
Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 01 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:48 AM IST
Livemint

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : Vedanta stock price went up today, 01 Jul 2024, by 2.54 %. The stock closed at 442.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 454 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : Vedanta's stock price on the last day was 444.95 for the opening and 442.75 for the closing. The high for the day was 458.75, while the low was 444. With a market capitalization of 168530.87 crore, the 52-week high and low were 506.85 and 207.85 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,229,105 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Jul 2024, 08:48 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Vedanta on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1460.05Support 1445.25
Resistance 2466.75Support 2437.15
Resistance 3474.85Support 3430.45
01 Jul 2024, 08:34 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 473.0, 4.19% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 320.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 644.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3434
    Buy4332
    Hold4443
    Sell0001
    Strong Sell1122
01 Jul 2024, 08:17 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Vedanta volume yesterday was 16 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 30834 k

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 46.56% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 1229 k.

01 Jul 2024, 08:00 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Vedanta closed at ₹442.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 458.75 & 444 yesterday to end at 442.75. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.

