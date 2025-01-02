Explore
Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 02 Jan 2025
LIVE UPDATES

Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 02 Jan 2025

2 min read . Updated: 02 Jan 2025, 09:21 AM IST
Livemint

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : Vedanta stock price went up today, 02 Jan 2025, by 0.02 %. The stock closed at 444.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 444.4 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vedanta Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vedanta's stock opened at 446.4 and closed slightly lower at 444.3. The day's trading saw a high of 447 and a low of 438.9. The market capitalization stood at 173,514.4 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of 527 and a low of 249.75, with a BSE trading volume of 611,327 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jan 2025, 09:21:05 AM IST

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Vedanta has decreased by 0.08%, currently trading at 444.05. Over the past year, Vedanta's shares have experienced a notable increase of 72.17%, reaching 444.05. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 9.20%, reaching 23,742.90 during the same timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.82%
3 Months-7.57%
6 Months-4.19%
YTD0.0%
1 Year72.17%
02 Jan 2025, 08:50:50 AM IST

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Vedanta on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1448.2Support 1439.55
Resistance 2452.15Support 2434.85
Resistance 3456.85Support 3430.9
02 Jan 2025, 08:33:46 AM IST

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 520.0, 17.01% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 430.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 663.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5553
    Buy3333
    Hold5555
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1111
02 Jan 2025, 08:19:42 AM IST

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12532 k

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 52.01% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 611 k.

02 Jan 2025, 08:00:17 AM IST

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta closed at ₹444.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 447 & 438.9 yesterday to end at 444.4. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

