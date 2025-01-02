Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 02 Jan 2025

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vedanta's stock opened at ₹446.4 and closed slightly lower at ₹444.3. The day's trading saw a high of ₹447 and a low of ₹438.9. The market capitalization stood at ₹173,514.4 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of ₹527 and a low of ₹249.75, with a BSE trading volume of 611,327 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Vedanta has decreased by 0.08%, currently trading at ₹444.05. Over the past year, Vedanta's shares have experienced a notable increase of 72.17%, reaching ₹444.05. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 9.20%, reaching 23,742.90 during the same timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.82%
|3 Months
|-7.57%
|6 Months
|-4.19%
|YTD
|0.0%
|1 Year
|72.17%
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Vedanta on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|448.2
|Support 1
|439.55
|Resistance 2
|452.15
|Support 2
|434.85
|Resistance 3
|456.85
|Support 3
|430.9
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹520.0, 17.01% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹430.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹663.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|3
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 52.01% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 611 k.
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹447 & ₹438.9 yesterday to end at ₹444.4. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.