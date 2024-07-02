Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 02 Jul 2024

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : Vedanta's stock on the last day opened at ₹457.95, reached a high of ₹468.55, and closed at ₹454. The low for the day was ₹456.35. The market capitalization stood at ₹172799.82 crore. The 52-week high was ₹506.85, and the low was ₹207.85. The BSE volume for the day was 1460690 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The current trading price of Vedanta shares is ₹469.10, reflecting a 0.77% increase. Over the past year, Vedanta shares have surged by 67.30% to reach ₹469.10. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 24.94% to 24141.95 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.36%
|3 Months
|50.62%
|6 Months
|80.83%
|YTD
|79.85%
|1 Year
|67.3%
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Vedanta on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|469.02
|Support 1
|459.32
|Resistance 2
|472.33
|Support 2
|452.93
|Resistance 3
|478.72
|Support 3
|449.62
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹473.0, 1.61% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹320.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹644.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|4
|3
|4
|Buy
|4
|3
|3
|2
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|2
|2
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 43.33% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 1460 k.
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹468.55 & ₹456.35 yesterday to end at ₹454. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend