Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 02 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : Vedanta stock price went up today, 02 Jul 2024, by 2.53 %. The stock closed at 454 per share. The stock is currently trading at 465.5 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : Vedanta's stock on the last day opened at 457.95, reached a high of 468.55, and closed at 454. The low for the day was 456.35. The market capitalization stood at 172799.82 crore. The 52-week high was 506.85, and the low was 207.85. The BSE volume for the day was 1460690 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jul 2024, 09:18 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The current trading price of Vedanta shares is 469.10, reflecting a 0.77% increase. Over the past year, Vedanta shares have surged by 67.30% to reach 469.10. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 24.94% to 24141.95 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.36%
3 Months50.62%
6 Months80.83%
YTD79.85%
1 Year67.3%
02 Jul 2024, 08:49 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Vedanta on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1469.02Support 1459.32
Resistance 2472.33Support 2452.93
Resistance 3478.72Support 3449.62
02 Jul 2024, 08:34 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 473.0, 1.61% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 320.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 644.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3434
    Buy4332
    Hold4443
    Sell0001
    Strong Sell1122
02 Jul 2024, 08:19 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Vedanta volume yesterday was 16 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 29767 k

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 43.33% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 1460 k.

02 Jul 2024, 08:04 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Vedanta closed at ₹454 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 468.55 & 456.35 yesterday to end at 454. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.