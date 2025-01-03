Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2025

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vedanta opened at ₹445 and closed slightly lower at ₹444.4. The stock experienced a high of ₹451.95 and a low of ₹442.25 throughout the day. With a market capitalization of ₹175,583.5 crore, Vedanta's performance reflects its 52-week high of ₹527 and low of ₹249.75. The BSE volume for the day was 164,975 shares, indicating moderate trading activity.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 37.84% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 164 k.
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹451.95 & ₹442.25 yesterday to end at ₹449.8. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.