Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 03 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : Vedanta stock price went down today, 03 Jul 2024, by -1.64 %. The stock closed at 465.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 457.85 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : Vedanta's stock on the last day traded with an open price of 467.45, closing at 465.5. The stock reached a high of 473 and a low of 455. Vedanta's market capitalization stands at 169960.04 cr. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 506.85 and 207.85 respectively. The BSE volume for Vedanta was 1012230 shares on the last day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jul 2024, 08:18 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Vedanta volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 28835 k

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 58.17% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 1012 k.

03 Jul 2024, 08:02 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Vedanta closed at ₹465.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 473 & 455 yesterday to end at 465.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

