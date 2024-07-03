Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 03 Jul 2024

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : Vedanta's stock on the last day traded with an open price of ₹467.45, closing at ₹465.5. The stock reached a high of ₹473 and a low of ₹455. Vedanta's market capitalization stands at 169960.04 cr. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹506.85 and ₹207.85 respectively. The BSE volume for Vedanta was 1012230 shares on the last day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 58.17% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 1012 k.
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹473 & ₹455 yesterday to end at ₹465.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend