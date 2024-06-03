Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta Stock Rises in Positive Trading Session

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : Vedanta's stock closed at ₹441.05 on the last day, with an open price of ₹446.5. The high for the day was ₹455.6, while the low was ₹440. The market capitalization was ₹166,895.46 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹506.85 and a 52-week low of ₹207.85. The BSE volume for the day was 960,933 shares traded.
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta touched a high of 464.5 & a low of 452.6 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|466.7
|Support 1
|454.8
|Resistance 2
|471.55
|Support 2
|447.75
|Resistance 3
|478.6
|Support 3
|442.9
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates:
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Today, Vedanta's stock price has increased by 1.76% to reach ₹457.7, in line with the performance of its industry counterparts. Other companies in the same sector, such as Hindustan Zinc, Hindalco Industries, NMDC, and National Aluminium Company, are also experiencing an upward trend. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 2.77% and 2.54% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Hindustan Zinc
|709.7
|22.7
|3.3
|807.0
|285.0
|299870.89
|Vedanta
|457.7
|7.9
|1.76
|506.85
|207.85
|169826.71
|Hindalco Industries
|702.05
|12.8
|1.86
|713.4
|404.45
|157044.35
|NMDC
|267.05
|6.9
|2.65
|286.35
|103.85
|78261.83
|National Aluminium Company
|197.75
|6.2
|3.24
|206.3
|80.7
|36319.56
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.55%; Futures open interest increased by 16.74%
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest for Vedanta indicates potential for upward price movement in the near future, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta trading at ₹453.1, up 0.73% from yesterday's ₹449.8
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta share price is at ₹453.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹441.28 and ₹457.13 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹441.28 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 457.13 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Today, Vedanta's share price has increased by 2.21% and is currently trading at ₹459.75. Over the past year, Vedanta's shares have surged by 61.81% to ₹459.75. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 21.56% to reach 22530.70 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.34%
|3 Months
|65.08%
|6 Months
|87.97%
|YTD
|74.05%
|1 Year
|61.81%
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Vedanta on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|457.13
|Support 1
|441.28
|Resistance 2
|464.42
|Support 2
|432.72
|Resistance 3
|472.98
|Support 3
|425.43
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹311.5, 30.75% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹255.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹394.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Vedanta volume yesterday was 36 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 17317 k
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 108.39% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 35 mn & BSE volume was 960 k.
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Vedanta closed at ₹441.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹455.6 & ₹440 yesterday to end at ₹441.05. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend