Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta Stock Rises in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
10 min read . 10:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : Vedanta stock price went up today, 03 Jun 2024, by 0.73 %. The stock closed at 449.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 453.1 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : Vedanta's stock closed at 441.05 on the last day, with an open price of 446.5. The high for the day was 455.6, while the low was 440. The market capitalization was 166,895.46 crore, with a 52-week high of 506.85 and a 52-week low of 207.85. The BSE volume for the day was 960,933 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jun 2024, 10:33 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta touched a high of 464.5 & a low of 452.6 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1466.7Support 1454.8
Resistance 2471.55Support 2447.75
Resistance 3478.6Support 3442.9
03 Jun 2024, 10:14 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Live Updates:

03 Jun 2024, 09:51 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Today, Vedanta's stock price has increased by 1.76% to reach 457.7, in line with the performance of its industry counterparts. Other companies in the same sector, such as Hindustan Zinc, Hindalco Industries, NMDC, and National Aluminium Company, are also experiencing an upward trend. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 2.77% and 2.54% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Hindustan Zinc709.722.73.3807.0285.0299870.89
Vedanta457.77.91.76506.85207.85169826.71
Hindalco Industries702.0512.81.86713.4404.45157044.35
NMDC267.056.92.65286.35103.8578261.83
National Aluminium Company197.756.23.24206.380.736319.56
03 Jun 2024, 09:41 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.55%; Futures open interest increased by 16.74%

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest for Vedanta indicates potential for upward price movement in the near future, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

03 Jun 2024, 09:30 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta trading at ₹453.1, up 0.73% from yesterday's ₹449.8

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta share price is at 453.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 441.28 and 457.13 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 441.28 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 457.13 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 Jun 2024, 09:15 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Today, Vedanta's share price has increased by 2.21% and is currently trading at 459.75. Over the past year, Vedanta's shares have surged by 61.81% to 459.75. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 21.56% to reach 22530.70 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.34%
3 Months65.08%
6 Months87.97%
YTD74.05%
1 Year61.81%
03 Jun 2024, 08:48 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Vedanta on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1457.13Support 1441.28
Resistance 2464.42Support 2432.72
Resistance 3472.98Support 3425.43
03 Jun 2024, 08:30 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 311.5, 30.75% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 255.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 394.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3334
    Buy3332
    Hold4443
    Sell0001
    Strong Sell2222
03 Jun 2024, 08:18 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Vedanta volume yesterday was 36 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 17317 k

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 108.39% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 35 mn & BSE volume was 960 k.

03 Jun 2024, 08:04 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Vedanta closed at ₹441.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 455.6 & 440 yesterday to end at 441.05. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.