Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 04 Jul 2024

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : Vedanta's stock on the last day opened at ₹460, closed at ₹457.85 with a high of ₹465.25 and a low of ₹458.2. The market capitalization was ₹172,205.88 crore. The 52-week high was ₹506.85 and the 52-week low was ₹207.85. On the BSE, the trading volume was 760,382 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
https://www.livemint.com/companies/news/vedanta-q1-update-aluminium-iron-ore-zinc-production-up-1-3-oil-gas-down-17-11720018304633.html
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Vedanta on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|466.75
|Support 1
|459.75
|Resistance 2
|469.5
|Support 2
|455.5
|Resistance 3
|473.75
|Support 3
|452.75
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹473.0, 1.96% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹320.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹644.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|4
|3
|4
|Buy
|4
|3
|3
|2
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|2
|2
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 70.83% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 760 k.
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹465.25 & ₹458.2 yesterday to end at ₹457.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend