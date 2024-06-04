Hello User
Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 04 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : Vedanta stock price went up today, 04 Jun 2024, by 1.68 %. The stock closed at 449.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 457.35 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : Vedanta's stock opened at 472 and closed at 449.8 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 472 and the low was 452.6. The market capitalization stood at 169696.84 crore. The 52-week high and low were 506.85 and 207.85 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 970577 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Jun 2024, 08:30 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 311.5, 31.89% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 255.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 394.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3334
    Buy3332
    Hold4443
    Sell0001
    Strong Sell2222
04 Jun 2024, 08:16 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Vedanta volume yesterday was 36 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 17317 k

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 108.39% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 35 mn & BSE volume was 960 k.

04 Jun 2024, 08:01 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Vedanta closed at ₹449.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 472 & 452.6 yesterday to end at 449.8. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.

