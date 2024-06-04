Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 04 Jun 2024

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : Vedanta's stock opened at ₹472 and closed at ₹449.8 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹472 and the low was ₹452.6. The market capitalization stood at ₹169696.84 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹506.85 and ₹207.85 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 970577 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹311.5, 31.89% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹255.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹394.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 108.39% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 35 mn & BSE volume was 960 k.
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹472 & ₹452.6 yesterday to end at ₹449.8. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.