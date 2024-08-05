Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 05 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 12:11 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : Vedanta stock price went down today, 05 Aug 2024, by -4.58 %. The stock closed at 434.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 414.15 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Aug 2024, 12:11 PM IST Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Vedanta trading at ₹414.15, down -4.58% from yesterday's ₹434.05

Vedanta Share Price Today Live:

05 Aug 2024, 11:45 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 55.17% higher than yesterday

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: null

05 Aug 2024, 11:38 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: null
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1417.15Support 1402.7
Resistance 2425.25Support 2396.35
Resistance 3431.6Support 3388.25
05 Aug 2024, 11:20 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Vedanta closed at ₹434.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 428.3 & 407.75 yesterday to end at 408.4. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.