Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 05 Aug 2024

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
05 Aug 2024, 12:11 PM IST
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Vedanta trading at ₹414.15, down -4.58% from yesterday's ₹434.05
Vedanta Share Price Today Live:
05 Aug 2024, 11:45 AM IST
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 55.17% higher than yesterday
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: null
05 Aug 2024, 11:38 AM IST
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: null
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|417.15
|Support 1
|402.7
|Resistance 2
|425.25
|Support 2
|396.35
|Resistance 3
|431.6
|Support 3
|388.25
05 Aug 2024, 11:20 AM IST
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Vedanta closed at ₹434.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹428.3 & ₹407.75 yesterday to end at ₹408.4. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.