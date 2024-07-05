Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta Stock Sees Gains in Trading Today

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : Vedanta's stock price on the last day was ₹468.55 for open and ₹463.75 for close, with a high of ₹473.3 and a low of ₹463.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹174061.94 crore. The 52-week high and low prices were ₹506.85 and ₹207.85 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 574255 shares traded.
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta trading at ₹469.3, up 0.09% from yesterday's ₹468.9
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta share price is at ₹469.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹463.82 and ₹473.82 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹463.82 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 473.82 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The price of Vedanta shares increased by 0.04% today, reaching ₹469.10. Over the past year, Vedanta shares have surged by 69.08% to ₹469.10. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 25.34% to 24302.15 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.82%
|3 Months
|40.34%
|6 Months
|76.25%
|YTD
|81.43%
|1 Year
|69.08%
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Vedanta on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|473.82
|Support 1
|463.82
|Resistance 2
|478.63
|Support 2
|458.63
|Resistance 3
|483.82
|Support 3
|453.82
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹473.0, 0.87% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹320.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹644.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|4
|3
|4
|Buy
|4
|3
|3
|2
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|2
|2
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Vedanta volume yesterday was 13 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 27589 k
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 51.46% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 574 k.
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Vedanta closed at ₹463.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹473.3 & ₹463.5 yesterday to end at ₹463.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend