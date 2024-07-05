Explore
Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta Stock Sees Gains in Trading Today
LIVE UPDATES

Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta Stock Sees Gains in Trading Today

2 min read . Updated: 05 Jul 2024, 09:32 AM IST
Livemint

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : Vedanta stock price went up today, 05 Jul 2024, by 0.09 %. The stock closed at 468.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 469.3 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vedanta Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : Vedanta's stock price on the last day was 468.55 for open and 463.75 for close, with a high of 473.3 and a low of 463.5. The market capitalization stood at 174061.94 crore. The 52-week high and low prices were 506.85 and 207.85 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 574255 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jul 2024, 09:32:15 AM IST

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta trading at ₹469.3, up 0.09% from yesterday's ₹468.9

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta share price is at 469.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 463.82 and 473.82 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 463.82 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 473.82 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

05 Jul 2024, 09:21:12 AM IST

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The price of Vedanta shares increased by 0.04% today, reaching 469.10. Over the past year, Vedanta shares have surged by 69.08% to 469.10. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 25.34% to 24302.15 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.82%
3 Months40.34%
6 Months76.25%
YTD81.43%
1 Year69.08%
05 Jul 2024, 08:49:57 AM IST

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Vedanta on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1473.82Support 1463.82
Resistance 2478.63Support 2458.63
Resistance 3483.82Support 3453.82
05 Jul 2024, 08:31:43 AM IST

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 473.0, 0.87% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 320.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 644.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3434
    Buy4332
    Hold4443
    Sell0001
    Strong Sell1122
05 Jul 2024, 08:17:43 AM IST

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Vedanta volume yesterday was 13 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 27589 k

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 51.46% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 574 k.

05 Jul 2024, 08:03:30 AM IST

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Vedanta closed at ₹463.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 473.3 & 463.5 yesterday to end at 463.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

