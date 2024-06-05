Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 05 Jun 2024

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : Vedanta's stock price on the last trading day opened at ₹458.95, reaching a high of ₹458.95 and a low of ₹381.25 before closing at ₹457.35. The market cap stood at ₹154,855.09 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹506.85 and a low of ₹207.85. The BSE volume for the day was 1,884,610 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Vedanta on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|462.33
|Support 1
|370.63
|Resistance 2
|506.02
|Support 2
|322.62
|Resistance 3
|554.03
|Support 3
|278.93
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹311.5, 25.36% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹255.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹394.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 108.39% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 35 mn & BSE volume was 960 k.
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹458.95 & ₹381.25 yesterday to end at ₹457.35. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.