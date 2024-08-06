Hello User
Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 06 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : Vedanta stock price went down today, 06 Aug 2024, by -4.7 %. The stock closed at 434.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 413.65 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : Vedanta's stock price on the last day opened at 424.95 and closed at 434.05. The high for the day was 428.3 and the low was 404.45. The market capitalization stood at 161,480.85 crore. The 52-week high and low for Vedanta were 506.85 and 207.85 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,235,546 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Aug 2024, 08:19 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Vedanta volume yesterday was 21 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 19996 k

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 10.01% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 20 mn & BSE volume was 1235 k.

06 Aug 2024, 08:01 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Vedanta closed at ₹434.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 428.3 & 404.45 yesterday to end at 413.65. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

