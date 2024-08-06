Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 06 Aug 2024

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : Vedanta's stock price on the last day opened at ₹424.95 and closed at ₹434.05. The high for the day was ₹428.3 and the low was ₹404.45. The market capitalization stood at ₹161,480.85 crore. The 52-week high and low for Vedanta were ₹506.85 and ₹207.85 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,235,546 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 10.01% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 20 mn & BSE volume was 1235 k.
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹428.3 & ₹404.45 yesterday to end at ₹413.65. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.