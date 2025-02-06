Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 06 Feb 2025

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vedanta opened at ₹444.55 and closed slightly lower at ₹444.50. The stock reached a high of ₹450 and a low of ₹444.55 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹173,760.20 crore, Vedanta's performance reflects its volatility, considering its 52-week high of ₹527 and low of ₹249.75. The BSE volume for the day was 168,720 shares, indicating moderate trading activity.
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta touched a high of 447.85 & a low of 444.6 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price fell below the hourly support of 445.47 (Support level 1), indicating bearish sentiment. Traders can reduce long positions and watch out for further support at 443.98 & 442.97 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|446.8
|Support 1
|443.55
|Resistance 2
|448.95
|Support 2
|442.45
|Resistance 3
|450.05
|Support 3
|440.3
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹450 & ₹444.55 yesterday to end at ₹444.80. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.