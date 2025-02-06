Hello User
Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 06 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:36 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : Vedanta stock price went up today, 06 Feb 2025, by 0.07 %. The stock closed at 444.50 per share. The stock is currently trading at 444.80 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vedanta opened at 444.55 and closed slightly lower at 444.50. The stock reached a high of 450 and a low of 444.55 during the session. With a market capitalization of 173,760.20 crore, Vedanta's performance reflects its volatility, considering its 52-week high of 527 and low of 249.75. The BSE volume for the day was 168,720 shares, indicating moderate trading activity.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Feb 2025, 11:36 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta touched a high of 447.85 & a low of 444.6 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price fell below the hourly support of 445.47 (Support level 1), indicating bearish sentiment. Traders can reduce long positions and watch out for further support at 443.98 & 442.97 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1446.8Support 1443.55
Resistance 2448.95Support 2442.45
Resistance 3450.05Support 3440.3
06 Feb 2025, 11:20 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta closed at ₹444.50 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 450 & 444.55 yesterday to end at 444.80. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

