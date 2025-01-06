Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 06 Jan 2025

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vedanta opened at ₹450.6 and closed slightly lower at ₹449.8. The stock experienced a high of ₹465.3 and a low of ₹449.1 throughout the day. With a market capitalization of ₹178,901.9 crore, Vedanta's shares traded 666,201 times. The stock's 52-week high stands at ₹527, while the 52-week low is ₹249.75, indicating significant price fluctuations over the past year.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹520.0, 13.56% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹430.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹663.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 25.5% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 666 k.
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹465.3 & ₹449.1 yesterday to end at ₹457.9. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend.