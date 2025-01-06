Hello User
Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 06 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : Vedanta stock price went up today, 06 Jan 2025, by 1.8 %. The stock closed at 449.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 457.9 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vedanta opened at 450.6 and closed slightly lower at 449.8. The stock experienced a high of 465.3 and a low of 449.1 throughout the day. With a market capitalization of 178,901.9 crore, Vedanta's shares traded 666,201 times. The stock's 52-week high stands at 527, while the 52-week low is 249.75, indicating significant price fluctuations over the past year.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Jan 2025, 08:30 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 520.0, 13.56% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 430.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 663.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5554
    Buy3333
    Hold5555
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1111
06 Jan 2025, 08:20 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12726 k

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 25.5% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 666 k.

06 Jan 2025, 08:04 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta closed at ₹449.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 465.3 & 449.1 yesterday to end at 457.9. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend.

