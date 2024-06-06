Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 06 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:38 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : Vedanta stock price went up today, 06 Jun 2024, by 3.32 %. The stock closed at 441.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 456 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : Vedanta's stock opened at 451.75 and closed at 441.35 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 457.05 and the low was 449.05. The market capitalization was 169,195.93 crore. The 52-week high and low were 506.85 and 207.85 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 440,759 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Jun 2024, 11:38 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 455.12 and 451.17 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near hourly support at 451.17 and selling near hourly resistance at 455.12.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 10.0Support 10.0
Resistance 20.0Support 20.0
Resistance 30.0Support 30.0
06 Jun 2024, 11:20 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Vedanta closed at ₹441.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 457.05 & 449.05 yesterday to end at 441.35. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.