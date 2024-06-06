Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 06 Jun 2024

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : Vedanta's stock opened at ₹451.75 and closed at ₹441.35 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹457.05 and the low was ₹449.05. The market capitalization was ₹169,195.93 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹506.85 and ₹207.85 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 440,759 shares traded.
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 455.12 and 451.17 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near hourly support at 451.17 and selling near hourly resistance at 455.12.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹457.05 & ₹449.05 yesterday to end at ₹441.35. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.