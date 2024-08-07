Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 07 Aug 2024

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : Vedanta's stock price on the last day was ₹416.05 at open and ₹413.65 at close. The high for the day was ₹422 and the low was ₹411.5. With a market cap of ₹161,461.33 crore, the 52-week high was ₹506.85 and the 52-week low was ₹207.85. The BSE volume for the day was 1,350,317 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Vedanta on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|419.9
|Support 1
|409.25
|Resistance 2
|426.25
|Support 2
|404.95
|Resistance 3
|430.55
|Support 3
|398.6
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹473.0, 14.36% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹320.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹644.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|3
|3
|Buy
|3
|3
|4
|3
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 5.7% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 1350 k.
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹422 & ₹411.5 yesterday to end at ₹413.6. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.