Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 07 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : Vedanta stock price went down today, 07 Aug 2024, by -0.01 %. The stock closed at 413.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 413.6 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : Vedanta's stock price on the last day was 416.05 at open and 413.65 at close. The high for the day was 422 and the low was 411.5. With a market cap of 161,461.33 crore, the 52-week high was 506.85 and the 52-week low was 207.85. The BSE volume for the day was 1,350,317 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Aug 2024, 08:45 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Vedanta on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1419.9Support 1409.25
Resistance 2426.25Support 2404.95
Resistance 3430.55Support 3398.6
07 Aug 2024, 08:31 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 473.0, 14.36% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 320.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 644.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4433
    Buy3343
    Hold4444
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1112
07 Aug 2024, 08:20 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Vedanta volume yesterday was 19 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 20513 k

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 5.7% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 1350 k.

07 Aug 2024, 08:04 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Vedanta closed at ₹413.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 422 & 411.5 yesterday to end at 413.6. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

