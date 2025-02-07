Hello User
Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 07 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:21 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : Vedanta stock price went down today, 07 Feb 2025, by -0.16 %. The stock closed at 444.50 per share. The stock is currently trading at 443.80 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vedanta's stock opened at 444.55 and closed slightly lower at 444.50. The stock reached a high of 450 and a low of 442.55 during the session. With a market capitalization of 173,369.55 crores, Vedanta's performance over the past year has seen a 52-week high of 527 and a low of 249.75. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 411,841 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Feb 2025, 09:21 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Vedanta has remained unchanged at 443.80 today, reflecting a 0.00% increase. Over the past year, Vedanta's shares have appreciated by 54.72%, reaching 443.80. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 8.84%, climbing to 23,603.35 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.86%
3 Months-6.19%
6 Months2.04%
YTD-5.12%
1 Year54.72%
07 Feb 2025, 08:45 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Vedanta on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1448.33Support 1440.38
Resistance 2453.27Support 2437.37
Resistance 3456.28Support 3432.43
07 Feb 2025, 08:33 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 505.0, 13.79% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 465.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 663.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5555
    Buy3333
    Hold5555
    Sell10.000.000.00
    Strong Sell0.00111
07 Feb 2025, 08:19 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 7718 k

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 23.73% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 411 k.

07 Feb 2025, 08:03 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta closed at ₹444.50 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 450 & 442.55 yesterday to end at 443.80. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

