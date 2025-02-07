Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 07 Feb 2025

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vedanta's stock opened at ₹444.55 and closed slightly lower at ₹444.50. The stock reached a high of ₹450 and a low of ₹442.55 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹173,369.55 crores, Vedanta's performance over the past year has seen a 52-week high of ₹527 and a low of ₹249.75. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 411,841 shares.
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Vedanta has remained unchanged at ₹443.80 today, reflecting a 0.00% increase. Over the past year, Vedanta's shares have appreciated by 54.72%, reaching ₹443.80. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 8.84%, climbing to 23,603.35 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.86%
|3 Months
|-6.19%
|6 Months
|2.04%
|YTD
|-5.12%
|1 Year
|54.72%
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Vedanta on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|448.33
|Support 1
|440.38
|Resistance 2
|453.27
|Support 2
|437.37
|Resistance 3
|456.28
|Support 3
|432.43
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹505.0, 13.79% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹465.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹663.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|1
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|1
|1
|1
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 23.73% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 411 k.
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹450 & ₹442.55 yesterday to end at ₹443.80. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.