Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 07 Jan 2025

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vedanta opened at ₹459.15 and closed slightly lower at ₹457.90. The stock reached a high of ₹459.85 and a low of ₹441 during the session. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹172,675 crore. Over the past year, Vedanta's stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of ₹527 and a low of ₹249.75, with a trading volume of 276,445 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Vedanta on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|453.77
|Support 1
|434.97
|Resistance 2
|466.18
|Support 2
|428.58
|Resistance 3
|472.57
|Support 3
|416.17
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹520.0, 17.54% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹430.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹663.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 34.05% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 276 k.
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹459.85 & ₹441 yesterday to end at ₹442.4. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.