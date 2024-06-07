Hello User
Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 07 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:34 AM IST
Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : Vedanta stock price went up today, 07 Jun 2024, by 0.43 %. The stock closed at 450.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 452.4 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : Vedanta's stock closed at 450.45, slightly lower than the opening price of 454.8. The stock had a high of 459.75 and a low of 452 during the day. The market capitalization stands at 167897.28 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 506.85 and the 52-week low is 207.85. The BSE volume for the day was 307845 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Jun 2024, 11:34 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Vedanta reached a peak of 0.0 and a bottom of 0.0 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 454.27 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider decreasing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 452.48 and 449.87.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 10.0Support 10.0
Resistance 20.0Support 20.0
Resistance 30.0Support 30.0
07 Jun 2024, 11:22 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Vedanta closed at ₹450.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 459.75 & 452 yesterday to end at 450.45. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.

