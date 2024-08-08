Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2024

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Vedanta's stock opened at ₹423.8 and closed at ₹413.6. The high for the day was ₹434.3 and the low was ₹418.7. The market capitalization stood at ₹168,839.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹506.85 and the 52-week low was ₹207.85. The BSE trading volume for Vedanta was 848,126 shares.
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The Vedanta share price has dropped by -1.19% and is currently trading at ₹427.35. Over the past year, Vedanta shares have gained 80.09%, reaching ₹427.35. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 23.98% to 24297.50 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.09%
|3 Months
|-1.28%
|6 Months
|53.13%
|YTD
|67.2%
|1 Year
|80.09%
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Vedanta on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|438.7
|Support 1
|422.75
|Resistance 2
|444.55
|Support 2
|412.65
|Resistance 3
|454.65
|Support 3
|406.8
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹470.0, 8.67% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹320.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹608.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|4
|3
|3
|Buy
|3
|3
|4
|3
|Hold
|5
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 23.2% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 848 k.
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹434.3 & ₹418.7 yesterday to end at ₹432.5. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.