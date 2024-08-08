Hello User
Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:21 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : Vedanta stock price went up today, 08 Aug 2024, by 4.57 %. The stock closed at 413.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 432.5 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Vedanta's stock opened at 423.8 and closed at 413.6. The high for the day was 434.3 and the low was 418.7. The market capitalization stood at 168,839.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 506.85 and the 52-week low was 207.85. The BSE trading volume for Vedanta was 848,126 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Aug 2024, 09:21 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The Vedanta share price has dropped by -1.19% and is currently trading at 427.35. Over the past year, Vedanta shares have gained 80.09%, reaching 427.35. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 23.98% to 24297.50 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.09%
3 Months-1.28%
6 Months53.13%
YTD67.2%
1 Year80.09%
08 Aug 2024, 08:50 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Vedanta on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1438.7Support 1422.75
Resistance 2444.55Support 2412.65
Resistance 3454.65Support 3406.8
08 Aug 2024, 08:31 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 470.0, 8.67% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 320.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 608.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3433
    Buy3343
    Hold5444
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1112
08 Aug 2024, 08:18 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Vedanta volume yesterday was 16 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 21024 k

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 23.2% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 848 k.

08 Aug 2024, 08:00 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Vedanta closed at ₹413.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 434.3 & 418.7 yesterday to end at 432.5. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

