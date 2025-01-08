Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 08 Jan 2025

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vedanta opened at ₹442 and closed slightly higher at ₹442.4. The stock reached a high of ₹454.5 and a low of ₹442 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹1,74,997.9 crore, Vedanta's performance remains notable, considering its 52-week high of ₹527 and low of ₹249.75. The BSE volume for the day was 457,046 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Vedanta has decreased by 0.65%, currently trading at ₹445.30. Over the past year, Vedanta's shares have appreciated by 73.44%, reaching ₹445.30. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 10.20%, reaching 23,707.90 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.85%
|3 Months
|-5.93%
|6 Months
|-3.74%
|YTD
|0.85%
|1 Year
|73.44%
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Vedanta on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|454.0
|Support 1
|442.5
|Resistance 2
|460.0
|Support 2
|437.0
|Resistance 3
|465.5
|Support 3
|431.0
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹520.0, 16.02% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹430.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹663.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 44.93% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 457 k.
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹454.5 & ₹442 yesterday to end at ₹448.2. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.