Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 08 Jul 2024

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : Vedanta's stock on the last trading day opened at ₹470.9, reached a high of ₹479.5, and a low of ₹467 before closing at ₹468.9. The market capitalization stood at ₹175732.4 crore. The 52-week high was ₹506.85, and the 52-week low was ₹207.85. The BSE volume for the day was 916,935 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 49.98% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 916 k.
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹479.5 & ₹467 yesterday to end at ₹468.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend