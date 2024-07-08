Hello User
Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 08 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : Vedanta stock price went up today, 08 Jul 2024, by 0.96 %. The stock closed at 468.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 473.4 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : Vedanta's stock on the last trading day opened at 470.9, reached a high of 479.5, and a low of 467 before closing at 468.9. The market capitalization stood at 175732.4 crore. The 52-week high was 506.85, and the 52-week low was 207.85. The BSE volume for the day was 916,935 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Jul 2024, 08:17 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Vedanta volume yesterday was 13 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 27543 k

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 49.98% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 916 k.

08 Jul 2024, 08:02 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Vedanta closed at ₹468.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 479.5 & 467 yesterday to end at 468.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

