Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 09 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:35 AM IST Trade
Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : Vedanta stock price went down today, 09 Aug 2024, by -2.35 %. The stock closed at 432.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 422.35 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : Vedanta's stock opened at 431.45 and closed at 432.5 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 431.45, while the low was 421.05. The market capitalization stood at 164877.16 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 506.85 and 207.85 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 705547 shares traded.

09 Aug 2024, 08:35 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 470.0, 11.28% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 390.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 608.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3433
    Buy3343
    Hold5444
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1112
09 Aug 2024, 08:15 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Vedanta volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 20921 k

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 52.15% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 705 k.

09 Aug 2024, 08:01 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Vedanta closed at ₹432.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 431.45 & 421.05 yesterday to end at 422.35. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

