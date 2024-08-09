Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 09 Aug 2024

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : Vedanta's stock opened at ₹431.45 and closed at ₹432.5 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹431.45, while the low was ₹421.05. The market capitalization stood at 164877.16 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹506.85 and ₹207.85 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 705547 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹470.0, 11.28% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹390.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹608.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|4
|3
|3
|Buy
|3
|3
|4
|3
|Hold
|5
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 52.15% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 705 k.
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹431.45 & ₹421.05 yesterday to end at ₹422.35. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.