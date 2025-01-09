Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 09 Jan 2025

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vedanta opened at ₹448.25 and closed slightly lower at ₹448.20. The stock reached a high of ₹449.5 and a low of ₹441.1, reflecting some volatility throughout the session. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹174,997.9 crore. Over the past year, Vedanta's shares have fluctuated between a 52-week high of ₹527 and a low of ₹249.75, with a trading volume of 194,383 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹520.0, 16.49% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹430.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹663.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 54.1% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 194 k.
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹449.5 & ₹441.1 yesterday to end at ₹446.4. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.