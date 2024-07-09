Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 09 Jul 2024

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Vedanta opened at ₹474.55 and closed at ₹473.40. The stock reached a high of ₹477.60 and a low of ₹464.60. The market capitalization stood at ₹172,836.94 crore. The 52-week high and low for Vedanta were ₹506.85 and ₹207.85 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 424,023 shares traded.
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Vedanta on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|473.67
|Support 1
|461.67
|Resistance 2
|481.58
|Support 2
|457.58
|Resistance 3
|485.67
|Support 3
|449.67
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹473.0, 1.59% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹320.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹644.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Buy
|4
|4
|3
|3
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|2
|2
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 67.13% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 424 k.
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹477.6 & ₹464.6 yesterday to end at ₹473.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend