Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 09 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:49 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : Vedanta stock price went down today, 09 Jul 2024, by -1.65 %. The stock closed at 473.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 465.6 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Vedanta opened at 474.55 and closed at 473.40. The stock reached a high of 477.60 and a low of 464.60. The market capitalization stood at 172,836.94 crore. The 52-week high and low for Vedanta were 506.85 and 207.85 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 424,023 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jul 2024, 08:49 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Vedanta on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1473.67Support 1461.67
Resistance 2481.58Support 2457.58
Resistance 3485.67Support 3449.67
09 Jul 2024, 08:33 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 473.0, 1.59% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 320.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 644.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3334
    Buy4433
    Hold4443
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1122
09 Jul 2024, 08:16 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Vedanta volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 27387 k

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 67.13% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 424 k.

09 Jul 2024, 08:04 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Vedanta closed at ₹473.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 477.6 & 464.6 yesterday to end at 473.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.