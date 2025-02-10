Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 10 Feb 2025

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vedanta opened at ₹444 and closed slightly lower at ₹443.80, reflecting a minor decline. The stock reached a high of ₹456.75 and a low of ₹441.60 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹1,77,959.66 crores, Vedanta's performance remains within a 52-week high of ₹527 and a low of ₹249.75. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 827,922 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Vedanta on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|461.67
|Support 1
|446.47
|Resistance 2
|466.88
|Support 2
|436.48
|Resistance 3
|476.87
|Support 3
|431.27
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹505.0, 10.86% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹465.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹663.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|1
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|1
|1
|1
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 21.43% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 827 k.
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹456.75 & ₹441.60 yesterday to end at ₹455.55. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend