Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2025

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vedanta opened at ₹447 and closed slightly lower at ₹446.4. The stock reached a high of ₹447.6 and a low of ₹437.1 during the session. With a market capitalization of approximately ₹171,250.02 crore, Vedanta's stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹527 and a low of ₹249.75. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 539,889 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Vedanta on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|445.75
|Support 1
|434.95
|Resistance 2
|452.3
|Support 2
|430.7
|Resistance 3
|456.55
|Support 3
|424.15
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹520.0, 18.55% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹430.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹663.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 44.81% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 539 k.
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹447.6 & ₹437.1 yesterday to end at ₹438.65. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.