Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 10 Jul 2024

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : Vedanta's stock on the BSE opened at ₹469.85 and closed at ₹465.6 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹469.85, while the low was ₹462.65. The market capitalization stood at ₹172744.14 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹506.85 and ₹207.85 respectively. The BSE trading volume for Vedanta was 464,325 shares.
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The share price of Vedanta has dropped by 0.70% and is currently trading at ₹462.10. Over the past year, Vedanta's shares have increased by 64.98% to ₹462.10, outperforming Nifty which rose by 26.23% to 24433.20 in the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.7%
|3 Months
|28.05%
|6 Months
|78.82%
|YTD
|80.1%
|1 Year
|64.98%
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Vedanta on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|467.73
|Support 1
|462.33
|Resistance 2
|470.57
|Support 2
|459.77
|Resistance 3
|473.13
|Support 3
|456.93
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹473.0, 1.64% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹320.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹644.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Buy
|4
|4
|3
|3
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|2
|2
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 77.97% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 464 k.
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹469.85 & ₹462.65 yesterday to end at ₹465.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend