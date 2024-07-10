Hello User
Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 10 Jul 2024

2 min read . 09:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : Vedanta stock price went down today, 10 Jul 2024, by -0.05 %. The stock closed at 465.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 465.35 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : Vedanta's stock on the BSE opened at 469.85 and closed at 465.6 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 469.85, while the low was 462.65. The market capitalization stood at 172744.14 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 506.85 and 207.85 respectively. The BSE trading volume for Vedanta was 464,325 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jul 2024, 09:19 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The share price of Vedanta has dropped by 0.70% and is currently trading at 462.10. Over the past year, Vedanta's shares have increased by 64.98% to 462.10, outperforming Nifty which rose by 26.23% to 24433.20 in the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.7%
3 Months28.05%
6 Months78.82%
YTD80.1%
1 Year64.98%
10 Jul 2024, 08:49 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Vedanta on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1467.73Support 1462.33
Resistance 2470.57Support 2459.77
Resistance 3473.13Support 3456.93
10 Jul 2024, 08:33 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 473.0, 1.64% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 320.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 644.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3334
    Buy4433
    Hold4443
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1122
10 Jul 2024, 08:16 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Vedanta volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 26953 k

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 77.97% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 464 k.

10 Jul 2024, 08:02 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Vedanta closed at ₹465.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 469.85 & 462.65 yesterday to end at 465.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

