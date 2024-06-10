Hello User
Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 10 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:46 AM IST
Livemint

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : Vedanta stock price went up today, 10 Jun 2024, by 2.22 %. The stock closed at 450.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 460.45 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : Vedanta's stock on the last day opened at 454.8, reached a high of 462.9, and closed at 450.45. The low for the day was 452. The market cap stands at 170,847.08 cr. The 52-week high was 506.85 and the low was 207.85. The BSE volume for the day was 846,894 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jun 2024, 08:46 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Vedanta on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1465.08Support 1453.98
Resistance 2469.57Support 2447.37
Resistance 3476.18Support 3442.88
10 Jun 2024, 08:33 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 311.5, 32.35% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 255.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 394.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3334
    Buy3332
    Hold4443
    Sell0001
    Strong Sell2222
10 Jun 2024, 08:18 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Vedanta volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 19417 k

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 37.53% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 846 k.

10 Jun 2024, 08:04 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Vedanta closed at ₹450.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 462.9 & 452 yesterday to end at 450.45. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.

