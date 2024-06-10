Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 10 Jun 2024

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : Vedanta's stock on the last day opened at ₹454.8, reached a high of ₹462.9, and closed at ₹450.45. The low for the day was ₹452. The market cap stands at ₹170,847.08 cr. The 52-week high was ₹506.85 and the low was ₹207.85. The BSE volume for the day was 846,894 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Vedanta on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|465.08
|Support 1
|453.98
|Resistance 2
|469.57
|Support 2
|447.37
|Resistance 3
|476.18
|Support 3
|442.88
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹311.5, 32.35% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹255.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹394.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 37.53% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 846 k.
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹462.9 & ₹452 yesterday to end at ₹450.45. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.