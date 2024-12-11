Explore
LIVE UPDATES

Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 11 Dec 2024

2 min read . Updated: 11 Dec 2024, 01:33 PM IST
Livemint

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : Vedanta stock price went up today, 11 Dec 2024, by 3.67 %. The stock closed at 500.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 518.5 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vedanta Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vedanta opened at 500.25 and closed slightly lower at 500.15. The stock reached a high of 525.15 and a low of 498.60. With a market capitalization of 195,298.8 crore, Vedanta’s performance reflects a 52-week high of 523.6 and a low of 243.7. The BSE volume for the day was 997,921 shares, indicating active trading interest.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Dec 2024, 01:33:12 PM IST

Vedanta Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Vedanta Live Updates: Vedanta reached a high of 522.0 and a low of 515.1 during the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dipped below the hourly support level of 518.67 (Support level 1), suggesting a shift in sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and should monitor for additional support at 516.83 and 515.67.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1521.13Support 1514.23
Resistance 2525.02Support 2511.22
Resistance 3528.03Support 3507.33
11 Dec 2024, 01:13:29 PM IST

Vedanta Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 4.09%; Futures open interest increased by 2.62%

Vedanta Live Updates: An increase in futures prices combined with higher open interest in Vedanta indicates a potential for upward price movement in the near future. Therefore, traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

11 Dec 2024, 01:00:40 PM IST

Vedanta Live Updates: Vedanta share price live: Today's Price range

Vedanta Live Updates: Vedanta stock today recorded a low of 498.6 and reached a high of 525.15. This fluctuation reflects a trading range that indicates investor activity and market sentiment throughout the day.

11 Dec 2024, 12:49:49 PM IST

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 100.21% higher than yesterday

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: As of midnight, the trading volume for Vedanta has surged by 100.21% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 520.2, reflecting a 4.01% increase. Analyzing trading volume alongside price movements is crucial for identifying trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with high volume may signal a potential further decline.

11 Dec 2024, 12:36:35 PM IST

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 522.17 and 516.27 in the last hour. Traders might look at rangebound trading strategies, such as purchasing near the hourly support level of 516.27 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 522.17. You have been trained on data up to October 2023.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1521.67Support 1518.67
Resistance 2522.83Support 2516.83
Resistance 3524.67Support 3515.67
11 Dec 2024, 12:23:15 PM IST

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days474.02
10 Days461.40
20 Days453.81
50 Days471.96
100 Days459.20
300 Days416.18
11 Dec 2024, 12:21:36 PM IST

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta Short Term and Long Term Trends

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Vedanta share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

11 Dec 2024, 12:10:35 PM IST

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta closed at ₹500.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 525.15 & 498.6 yesterday to end at 518.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

