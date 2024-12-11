Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 11 Dec 2024

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vedanta opened at ₹500.25 and closed slightly lower at ₹500.15. The stock reached a high of ₹525.15 and a low of ₹498.60. With a market capitalization of ₹195,298.8 crore, Vedanta’s performance reflects a 52-week high of ₹523.6 and a low of ₹243.7. The BSE volume for the day was 997,921 shares, indicating active trading interest.
Vedanta Live Updates: Vedanta reached a high of 522.0 and a low of 515.1 during the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dipped below the hourly support level of 518.67 (Support level 1), suggesting a shift in sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and should monitor for additional support at 516.83 and 515.67.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|521.13
|Support 1
|514.23
|Resistance 2
|525.02
|Support 2
|511.22
|Resistance 3
|528.03
|Support 3
|507.33
Vedanta Live Updates: An increase in futures prices combined with higher open interest in Vedanta indicates a potential for upward price movement in the near future. Therefore, traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Vedanta Live Updates: Vedanta stock today recorded a low of ₹498.6 and reached a high of ₹525.15. This fluctuation reflects a trading range that indicates investor activity and market sentiment throughout the day.
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: As of midnight, the trading volume for Vedanta has surged by 100.21% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹520.2, reflecting a 4.01% increase. Analyzing trading volume alongside price movements is crucial for identifying trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with high volume may signal a potential further decline.
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 522.17 and 516.27 in the last hour. Traders might look at rangebound trading strategies, such as purchasing near the hourly support level of 516.27 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 522.17.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|521.67
|Support 1
|518.67
|Resistance 2
|522.83
|Support 2
|516.83
|Resistance 3
|524.67
|Support 3
|515.67
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|474.02
|10 Days
|461.40
|20 Days
|453.81
|50 Days
|471.96
|100 Days
|459.20
|300 Days
|416.18
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Vedanta share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹525.15 & ₹498.6 yesterday to end at ₹518.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend