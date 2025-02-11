Hello User
Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 11 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : Vedanta stock price went down today, 11 Feb 2025, by -4.31 %. The stock closed at 455.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 435.90 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vedanta opened at 454 and closed slightly higher at 455.55. The stock reached a high of 454 and a low of 433.75 during the session. With a market capitalization of 170,263.24 crore, Vedanta's shares traded a volume of 450,156 on the BSE. The stock's performance remains within a 52-week range, having peaked at 527 and dipped to 249.75.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Feb 2025, 08:30 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 505.0, 15.85% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 465.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 663.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5555
    Buy3333
    Hold5555
    Sell110.000.00
    Strong Sell0.000.0011
11 Feb 2025, 08:20 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 7836 k

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 36.06% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 450 k.

11 Feb 2025, 08:01 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta closed at ₹455.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 454 & 433.75 yesterday to end at 435.90. While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal.

