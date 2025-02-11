Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 11 Feb 2025

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vedanta opened at ₹454 and closed slightly higher at ₹455.55. The stock reached a high of ₹454 and a low of ₹433.75 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹170,263.24 crore, Vedanta's shares traded a volume of 450,156 on the BSE. The stock's performance remains within a 52-week range, having peaked at ₹527 and dipped to ₹249.75.
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹505.0, 15.85% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹465.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹663.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|1
|1
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|1
|1
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 36.06% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 450 k.
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹454 & ₹433.75 yesterday to end at ₹435.90. While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal.