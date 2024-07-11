Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 11 Jul 2024

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : Vedanta's stock opened at ₹466.4 and closed at ₹465.35 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹466.7, while the low was ₹445.65. The market cap stood at ₹169,718.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹506.85 and the 52-week low was ₹207.85. The BSE volume for the day was 504,411 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 55.3% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 504 k.
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹466.7 & ₹445.65 yesterday to end at ₹457.2. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend