Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 11 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : Vedanta stock price went down today, 11 Jul 2024, by -1.75 %. The stock closed at 465.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 457.2 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : Vedanta's stock opened at 466.4 and closed at 465.35 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 466.7, while the low was 445.65. The market cap stood at 169,718.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 506.85 and the 52-week low was 207.85. The BSE volume for the day was 504,411 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jul 2024, 08:18 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Vedanta volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 26982 k

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 55.3% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 504 k.

11 Jul 2024, 08:01 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Vedanta closed at ₹465.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 466.7 & 445.65 yesterday to end at 457.2. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.