Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 11 Jun 2024

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : Vedanta's last day saw the open price at ₹459.95, closing at ₹460.45. The stock reached a high of ₹459.95 and a low of ₹441.35. The market cap stood at ₹164,873.27 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹506.85 and ₹207.85, respectively. On the BSE, a total volume of 689,835 shares were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The share price of Vedanta has decreased by 0.03% and is currently trading at ₹444.20. Over the past year, Vedanta's shares have increased by 60.47% to ₹444.20. In contrast, the Nifty has risen by 25.04% to 23259.20 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.0%
|3 Months
|54.99%
|6 Months
|78.68%
|YTD
|71.77%
|1 Year
|60.47%
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Vedanta on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|452.72
|Support 1
|440.47
|Resistance 2
|460.23
|Support 2
|435.73
|Resistance 3
|464.97
|Support 3
|428.22
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹311.5, 29.9% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹255.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹394.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 25.48% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 689 k.
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹459.95 & ₹441.35 yesterday to end at ₹460.45. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend