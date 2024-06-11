Hello User
Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 11 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : Vedanta stock price went down today, 11 Jun 2024, by -3.5 %. The stock closed at 460.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 444.35 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : Vedanta's last day saw the open price at 459.95, closing at 460.45. The stock reached a high of 459.95 and a low of 441.35. The market cap stood at 164,873.27 crore. The 52-week high and low were 506.85 and 207.85, respectively. On the BSE, a total volume of 689,835 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jun 2024, 09:16 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The share price of Vedanta has decreased by 0.03% and is currently trading at 444.20. Over the past year, Vedanta's shares have increased by 60.47% to 444.20. In contrast, the Nifty has risen by 25.04% to 23259.20 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.0%
3 Months54.99%
6 Months78.68%
YTD71.77%
1 Year60.47%
11 Jun 2024, 08:45 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Vedanta on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1452.72Support 1440.47
Resistance 2460.23Support 2435.73
Resistance 3464.97Support 3428.22
11 Jun 2024, 08:31 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 311.5, 29.9% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 255.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 394.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3334
    Buy3332
    Hold4443
    Sell0001
    Strong Sell2222
11 Jun 2024, 08:15 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Vedanta volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 19605 k

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 25.48% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 689 k.

11 Jun 2024, 08:01 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Vedanta closed at ₹460.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 459.95 & 441.35 yesterday to end at 460.45. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

