Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 12 Aug 2024

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vedanta opened at ₹427.05 and closed at ₹422.35. The stock reached a high of ₹432.3 and a low of ₹423.55, with a trading volume of 511,939 shares on the BSE. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹167,356.08 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has fluctuated between a high of ₹506.85 and a low of ₹207.85.
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Vedanta on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|432.58
|Support 1
|423.88
|Resistance 2
|436.77
|Support 2
|419.37
|Resistance 3
|441.28
|Support 3
|415.18
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹478.0, 11.5% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹390.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹608.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|4
|4
|3
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|5
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 56.91% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 511 k.
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹432.3 & ₹423.55 yesterday to end at ₹428.7. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.