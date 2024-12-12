Hello User
Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 12 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : Vedanta stock price went up today, 12 Dec 2024, by 2.79 %. The stock closed at 500.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 514.1 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vedanta opened at 500.25 and closed slightly lower at 500.15. The stock experienced a high of 525.15 and a low of 498.6 during the session. With a market capitalization of 195,298.8 crore, Vedanta's performance reflects its position in the market. The 52-week high for the stock is 523.6, while the low stands at 243.7. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,204,649 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Dec 2024, 08:00 AM IST Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta closed at ₹500.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 525.15 & 498.6 yesterday to end at 514.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

