Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 12 Dec 2024

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vedanta opened at ₹500.25 and closed slightly lower at ₹500.15. The stock experienced a high of ₹525.15 and a low of ₹498.6 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹195,298.8 crore, Vedanta's performance reflects its position in the market. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹523.6, while the low stands at ₹243.7. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,204,649 shares.
12 Dec 2024, 08:00 AM IST
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta closed at ₹500.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹525.15 & ₹498.6 yesterday to end at ₹514.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend