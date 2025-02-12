Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 12 Feb 2025

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vedanta's stock opened at ₹422.95 and closed at ₹435.90, reflecting a positive movement. The day's high was ₹435.45, while the low recorded was ₹420. The market capitalization stood at ₹164,579.97 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a high of ₹527 and a low of ₹249.75. The BSE volume for the day was 893,533 shares traded.
Vedanta Live Updates: Price Analysis
Vedanta Live Updates: The share price of Vedanta has increased by 0.78%, currently trading at ₹424.60. Over the past year, Vedanta's shares have risen by 63.60% to reach ₹424.60. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen an increase of 8.84%, reaching 23071.80 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.61%
|3 Months
|1.62%
|6 Months
|6.28%
|YTD
|2.55%
|1 Year
|63.6%
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Vedanta on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|431.22
|Support 1
|416.22
|Resistance 2
|440.88
|Support 2
|410.88
|Resistance 3
|446.22
|Support 3
|401.22
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹505.0, 19.87% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹465.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹663.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|1
|1
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|1
|1
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8021 k
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 7.49% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 893 k.
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta closed at ₹435.90 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹435.45 & ₹420 yesterday to end at ₹421.30. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend