Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 12 Feb 2025
LIVE UPDATES

Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 12 Feb 2025

2 min read . Updated: 12 Feb 2025, 09:21 AM IST
Livemint

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : Vedanta stock price went down today, 12 Feb 2025, by -3.35 %. The stock closed at 435.90 per share. The stock is currently trading at 421.30 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vedanta Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vedanta's stock opened at 422.95 and closed at 435.90, reflecting a positive movement. The day's high was 435.45, while the low recorded was 420. The market capitalization stood at 164,579.97 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a high of 527 and a low of 249.75. The BSE volume for the day was 893,533 shares traded.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Feb 2025, 09:21:07 AM IST

Vedanta Live Updates: Price Analysis

Vedanta Live Updates: The share price of Vedanta has increased by 0.78%, currently trading at 424.60. Over the past year, Vedanta's shares have risen by 63.60% to reach 424.60. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen an increase of 8.84%, reaching 23071.80 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.61%
3 Months1.62%
6 Months6.28%
YTD2.55%
1 Year63.6%
12 Feb 2025, 09:04:40 AM IST

Stocks to Watch: Adani Group stocks, IRCTC, Vodafone Idea, IRCON, Vedanta, and more

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/stocks-to-watch-adani-group-stocks-irctc-vodafone-idea-ircon-vedanta-and-more-11739293175964.html

12 Feb 2025, 08:45:32 AM IST

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Vedanta on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1431.22Support 1416.22
Resistance 2440.88Support 2410.88
Resistance 3446.22Support 3401.22
12 Feb 2025, 08:32:12 AM IST

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 505.0, 19.87% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 465.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 663.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5555
    Buy3333
    Hold5555
    Sell110.000.00
    Strong Sell0.000.0011
12 Feb 2025, 08:16:34 AM IST

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8021 k

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 7.49% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 893 k.

12 Feb 2025, 08:04:33 AM IST

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Vedanta closed at ₹435.90 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 435.45 & 420 yesterday to end at 421.30. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

