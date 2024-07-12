Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 12 Jul 2024

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : Vedanta's stock opened and closed at ₹457.2 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹457.65, while the low was ₹441.6. The market capitalization stood at ₹166,173.66 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹506.85 and ₹207.85 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,337,725 shares traded.
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Vedanta on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|456.65
|Support 1
|440.3
|Resistance 2
|465.5
|Support 2
|432.8
|Resistance 3
|473.0
|Support 3
|423.95
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹473.0, 5.66% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹320.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹644.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|3
|3
|4
|Buy
|3
|4
|3
|3
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|2
|2
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 43.61% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 1337 k.
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹457.65 & ₹441.6 yesterday to end at ₹447.65. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.