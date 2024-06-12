Explore
LIVE UPDATES

Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 12 Jun 2024

2 min read . Updated: 12 Jun 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Livemint

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : Vedanta stock price went up today, 12 Jun 2024, by 1.41 %. The stock closed at 443.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 450.15 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vedanta Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : Vedanta's stock on the last trading day opened at 447.75, reached a high of 451.35, and closed at 443.9. The low for the day was 444.7. The company's market cap stood at 167025.33 crore. The 52-week high and low were 506.85 and 207.85, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 90352 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jun 2024, 11:00:36 AM IST

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 311.5, 30.56% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 255.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 394.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3334
    Buy3332
    Hold4443
    Sell0001
    Strong Sell2222
12 Jun 2024, 10:47:43 AM IST

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is 35.08% higher than yesterday

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The volume of Vedanta traded by 10 AM is 35.08% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at 450.6, up by 1.51%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by increased volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could indicate further price decline.

12 Jun 2024, 10:34:06 AM IST

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Vedanta touched a high of 453.45 & a low of 449.1 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1452.3Support 1447.95
Resistance 2455.05Support 2446.35
Resistance 3456.65Support 3443.6
12 Jun 2024, 10:12:43 AM IST

Vedanta Share Price Today Live:

12 Jun 2024, 09:57:00 AM IST

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Today, Vedanta's stock price increased by 2% to reach 452.8, outperforming its peers in the market. While Hindustan Zinc is experiencing a decline, other peers like Hindalco Industries, NMDC, and National Aluminium Company are seeing growth. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.46% and 0.51% each, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Hindustan Zinc694.95-1.55-0.22807.0285.0293638.54
Vedanta452.88.92.0506.85207.85168008.59
Hindalco Industries679.06.050.9714.85407.3151888.2
NMDC259.254.11.61286.35103.8575975.96
National Aluminium Company186.853.651.99206.380.734317.62
12 Jun 2024, 09:41:18 AM IST

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 1.06%; Futures open interest increased by 61.16%

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in Vedanta indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, suggesting that traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

12 Jun 2024, 09:31:29 AM IST

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Vedanta closed at ₹443.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 451.35 & 444.7 yesterday to end at 443.9. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.

