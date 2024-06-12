Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 12 Jun 2024

Vedanta Share Price Today Live Updates : Vedanta's stock on the last trading day opened at ₹447.75, reached a high of ₹451.35, and closed at ₹443.9. The low for the day was ₹444.7. The company's market cap stood at ₹167025.33 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹506.85 and ₹207.85, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 90352 shares.
Vedanta Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹311.5, 30.56% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹255.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹394.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The volume of Vedanta traded by 10 AM is 35.08% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹450.6, up by 1.51%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by increased volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could indicate further price decline.
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Vedanta touched a high of 453.45 & a low of 449.1 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|452.3
|Support 1
|447.95
|Resistance 2
|455.05
|Support 2
|446.35
|Resistance 3
|456.65
|Support 3
|443.6
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: Today, Vedanta's stock price increased by 2% to reach ₹452.8, outperforming its peers in the market. While Hindustan Zinc is experiencing a decline, other peers like Hindalco Industries, NMDC, and National Aluminium Company are seeing growth. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.46% and 0.51% each, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Hindustan Zinc
|694.95
|-1.55
|-0.22
|807.0
|285.0
|293638.54
|Vedanta
|452.8
|8.9
|2.0
|506.85
|207.85
|168008.59
|Hindalco Industries
|679.0
|6.05
|0.9
|714.85
|407.3
|151888.2
|NMDC
|259.25
|4.1
|1.61
|286.35
|103.85
|75975.96
|National Aluminium Company
|186.85
|3.65
|1.99
|206.3
|80.7
|34317.62
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in Vedanta indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, suggesting that traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Vedanta Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹451.35 & ₹444.7 yesterday to end at ₹443.9. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.